Kansas State head men’s golf coach Grant Robbins watches play in the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. K-State on Thursday announced that Robbins' contract will be extended through the 2026-27 season.
Kansas State men's golf head coach Grant Robbins' contract was extended through the 2026-27 season, athletics director Gene Taylor announced on Thursday.
The extension follows a hot start for the Wildcats who are currently ranked 21st in the country in the Bushnell/Golfweek D1 coaches poll. The Wildcats have won two straight tournament titles to start the season.
Robbins, who is in his ninth-year at the helm for the Wildcats, took K-State to its first NCAA Regional appearance since 2009 last spring with a squad that had six top-five finishes and a school record stroke average of 288.24.
“Coach Robbins has done a phenomenal job building our men’s golf team into a postseason contender,” Taylor said in a written statement. “Our program continues to make progress on the golf course, as evidenced by last season’s NCAA Regional appearance and two team wins already this season, but Coach Robbins also has a team culture and a roster full of tremendous young men that we can all be proud of.”
A 20-year coaching veteran, Robbins has overseen four of the school's top-five golfers in terms of career stroke average, including Jeremey Gandon who is K-State's all-time leader (72.69).
Six golfers have qualified for the NCAA Regionals as individuals in Robbins tenure, including a record three individuals in 2019.
The school also announced that Rob Murray, a sixth-year assistant with the program, has been elevated to associate head coach.
“I am extremely honored and blessed to be at Kansas State and a part of this great University,” said Robbins. “I want to thank Gene Taylor and our entire administration for their support and for giving me the opportunity to lead this program. I also want to thank our associate head coach Rob Murray, as well as all of our current and former players and support staff who have helped us build a strong foundation and have been instrumental in our success.”
In the Robbins era, six Wildcats have won individual championships, including sophomore Cooper Schultz, who was recently named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month following a victory in K-State's home invitational in September.
The Wildcats will look to continue their success this fall when they travel to Corvallis for the Oregon State Invitational next week. They will wrap up their fall slate on October 17-19 in the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Houston.
“I think we are just starting to scratch the surface of what this program can be, and I am extremely excited about the direction we are headed,” Robbins said.