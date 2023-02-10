01302023-mer-spt-kstatembb-4
Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang reacts to a foul call during the Wildcats’ 64-50 win against Florida on Jan. 28 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats’ game versus Iowa State on Feb. 18 is being moved up to 1 p.m.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

No. 12 Kansas State’s next home game will be just a little earlier.

The Wildcats second meeting of the season with No. 11 Iowa State on Feb. 18 has been moved up from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN and the Big 12 announced on Thursday.

