Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang moves to the song “Wabash Cannonball” with students following Saturday’s 68-58 win over Texas Tech. The No. 5 Wildcats will travel to face No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

For the first time in over a decade, Kansas State men’s basketball is ranked in the top-five.

After two home wins, including an overtime victory over No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday, the Wildcats find themselves as the No. 5 team in the country for the first time since the 2010-11 season, when K-State was preseason No. 3.

