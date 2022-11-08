Kansas State sophomore center Jerrell Colbert looks for a rebound with Washburn forward Andrew Orr, left, and guard Zaid Dajani during an exhibition on Nov. 1 at Bramlage Coliseum. Colbert, along with sophomore Anthony Thomas and freshman Taj Manning, will redshirt this season.
Following Kansas State men's basketball's season-opening 93-59 win over Rio Grande Valley Monday night, coach Jerome Tang announced that three of his scholarship players would be redshirting for the 2022-23 season.
Sophomores Jerrell Colbert and Anthony Thomas and freshman Taj Manning will sit out this season. Colbert and Thomas will retain three years of eligibility while Manning will have all four.
"They all three agreed to do it," Tang said. "They all understand that this is going to help their careers. We're going to be able to pour into them. It was their choice. ... I'm excited. I think this moves our program ahead two years, because we're going to have a great scout team. Every game, every practice is going to be their game day. And they're going to get after it. It was something that was very successful for us while I was at Baylor and I'm very thankful to have the kind of young men who can see the big picture and are willing to buy into it."
Colbert, an LSU transfer, may be the most shocking choice given how highly touted he was coming out of high school. The sophomore was a top-150 consensus recruit and a four-star prospect according to Rivals.
He made some electrifying plays in the second half of the Wildcats' exhibition win over Washburn last week, including a team-high five blocks.
Colbert was the first transfer Tang and his staff landed following his hire back in March.
Thomas was the final piece brought in for this K-State roster. The Washington D.C. native transferred to K-State from Tallahassee Community College after spending his freshman year at Tennessee-Martin where he averaged nine points per game.
Last but not least, Manning was K-State's lone commit when former head coach Bruce Weber resigned. After Tang was hired, Manning was re-extended a scholarship and 6-foot-7 Kansas City native recommitted.
Tang said the original plan was to redshirt freshman guard Dorian Finister as well, but his improvement since arriving on campus made the prospect of sitting him a year impossible.
"(Finister) came in at 171 (pounds), and I think he's 193 (pounds) right now," Tang said. "So I mean, Phil (Baier), our strength coach, just did an unbelievable job with all of our guys. Our goal this summer was to get Big 12 bodies and I thought that we've developed some Big 12 bodies. Then, (Finister's) confidence level and just everyday, he didn't treat it like he was gonna redshirt. He treated it like he was trying to play. And so we're see the fruit of that."
The Wildcats will hit the road later this week for their first road game of the season at California. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.