Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin reacts after a basket plus the foul in a non-conference game against Radford on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats won 73-65 led by a career-high 26 points from Tomlin.
At times Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas State men’s basketball team found itself on Santa’s naughty and nice lists, but by the final buzzer, head coach Jerome Tang and company should be expecting presents Christmas morning after a gritty 73-65 home win over Radford.
“It’s going to be a Merry Christmas,” Tang said. “We told the guys at halftime that the difference between Christmas and a Merry Christmas was a (win). … Sometimes team’s check out because they’re thinking about Christmas and everything that come with that. So we’ve really been on them all week long, telling them ‘Don’t go home for Christmas until the game is over.” I’ve very proud of them.”
Junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dominant, putting up a career-high 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds. He started strong, grabbing 11 of his points and five rebounds with two blocks and a steal in the first 20 minutes and just kept going from there, ending the game with four earth-shattering dunks.
“He’s doing more things,” Tang said. “(Tomlin) is physically capable of doing more on both ends of the floor. Especially defensively, he’s getting his hands on a lot of balls, he’s blocking shots, he’s keeping things alive offensively with offensive rebounds. We always say it takes junior college kids a semester, and I think he had a little drop off earlier because his energy dropped off. He’s been really good the last few games.”
Other players in double-digits included senior forward Keyontae Johnson who had 16 points after getting off to a slow start and only scoring five in the first half. He now has 1,000 points in his career.
“I didn’t know until Markquis told me after the game in the locker room,” Johnson said. “It’s just a blessing, my teammates gave me the ball after the game. It’s just exciting that I finally reached it.”
Senior guard Desi Sills had 10 points including two early 3-polinters and senior point guard Markquis Nowell had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists, his 10th of his career and fourth this season.
Late in the first half, K-State started to pull away thanks to a 9-1 run while holding Radford without a field goal for over five minutes, but a 3-pointer from Highlander freshman Kenyon Giles with 29 seconds to play kept K-State within three, 31-28 at the half.
Giles, who came into the game as Radford’s leading scorer, had seven points off the bench in the first half and ended the game with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
The Wildcats shot 40.6% in the first half, but were slowed in transition as just four of their points came out of the fastbreak.
“We were trying to speed them up,” Tang said. “They were really controlling the pace of the game and it was really comfortable (for them).”
The slog continued into the second half until just past the 17-minute mark when K-State found some momentum and exploded out to a 45-35 lead on a 11-0 run.
K-State stretched that lead out even further on a 11-2 run that featured an absolute vicious drive and dunk by Tomlin from the left wing. At the seven minute mark, K-State led 58-42.
“I’ve seen some pretty good dunks,” Tang said. “But Nae’Qwan’s dunk, I had to lock back in. Because that was pretty impressive. Drive, (hesitate), big step, go across the lane on someone. That was pretty crazy. … Usually, I’m thinking about getting back on defense or acting like you’ve done it before, and I would tell Nae’Qwan to act like he’s done it before, but I don’t know if he’s ever done THAT before.”
The Wildcats shot nearly 60% from the floor in the second half.
Radford kept things interesting late, getting back to within 10 on a 13-2 run over the final couple of minute. The Highlanders got within six later, but the Wildcats managed to hold off Radford in the final seconds to escape to winter break with a victory.
The win wraps up a successful 11-1 non-conference campaign, which has the WIldcat men squarely in the field for the NCAA tournament. Tang said out of everything this team has been through through the first third of the season, his team’s unselfishness has surprised him the most.
“I think we had 11 assists on 13 made buckets in the first half,” Tang said. “Now in the second half, they kind of stayed home and we had to drive guys and make shots, and we shot 59% because we shared the ball so well. But I think if you go game-by-game and look, 67.9% of our made shots are assisted. For a group of new guys to be so unselfish, I’m surprised by it. I thought we’d have to work harder to get to that. They’re just really good kids.”
K-State players will brace the weather and attempt to go home for the rest of the week before returning to Manhattan to open Big 12 play versus West Virginia on New Year’s Eve. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.