12222022-mer-spt-kstatembb-1
Buy Now

Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin reacts after a basket plus the foul in a non-conference game against Radford on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats won 73-65 led by a career-high 26 points from Tomlin.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

At times Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas State men’s basketball team found itself on Santa’s naughty and nice lists, but by the final buzzer, head coach Jerome Tang and company should be expecting presents Christmas morning after a gritty 73-65 home win over Radford.

“It’s going to be a Merry Christmas,” Tang said. “We told the guys at halftime that the difference between Christmas and a Merry Christmas was a (win). … Sometimes team’s check out because they’re thinking about Christmas and everything that come with that. So we’ve really been on them all week long, telling them ‘Don’t go home for Christmas until the game is over.” I’ve very proud of them.”

Recommended for you