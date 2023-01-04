Kansas State men’s basketball made history Tuesday in a 116-103 road win at No. 6 Texas.
The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) set a school record for most points scored in a road game, usurping a 108-point performance at Iowa State in 1975. The previous school record for points in a conference game was 114, set in 1987 against Nebraska.
What about the K-State record for the most points scored versus a ranked team? Prior to Tuesday, that was 101 points scored versus No. 25 Xavier in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. School record for most points against a top-10 team? Before Tuesday, that record belonged to a win over No. 4 Oklahoma in 1988 wherein the Wildcats scored 98 points.
But perhaps most importantly, K-State’s 116 points scored at Texas on Tuesday were the most ever by a Wildcat team in school history, topping the 115 points scored versus Delaware State in 1991 and Fresno State in 1994.
However, those weren’t the only the records it broke.
According to ESPN, K-State was the first team to score 100 or more points on Texas since 2011.
K-State’s 116 points were the most scored by an unranked team versus a top-10 opponent since Missouri scored 119 on Iowa State in 1988.
Dating back to the start of the Associated Press poll during the 1948 season, K-State’s 116 points were the most scored by a unranked team on the road versus a top-10 opponent.
And perhaps the craziest part of all it is this: the Wildcats did all of this in regulation, no overtime needed.
Any way you slice it, K-State’s offense was unprecedented Tuesday, and leading the charge was senior point guard Markquis Nowell, who had 36 points on 9-of-15 shooting including six 3-pointers and a perfect 12-of-12 night from the free throw line. If that weren’t enough, Nowell also chipped in nine assists with just one turnover and three steals in 38 minutes of game time.
His 36 points topped his previous career-high of 35 set while he was still at Arkansas-Little Rock back in 2018 in a game versus Southeastern Oklahoma State.
He also had plenty of help, starting with senior Keyontae Johnson who had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Sophomore guard Cam Carter hit a career-high, scoring 17 points including three 3’s while grabbing eight rebounds and Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Abayomi Iyiloa chipped in with 11 and 10 points each.
K-State shot 60% as a team from the field and was 31-of-33 from the free throw line.
The Wildcats shot out to a quick 12-3 lead and K-State managed hold that lead until an 8-0 Texas run got the Longhorns within 3, 18-15, just after the 13 minute mark of the first half.
Both teams traded buckets before a 3-pointer from senior guard Desi Sills triggered a 14-2 Wildcat run which included three of eight 3-pointers made by K-State in the first half.
The Wildcats hit 13 3’s in total, shooting a scorching 54.2% from behind the arc.
That run ballooned K-State’s lead to 34-19.
The Wildcats went into the half leading 58-40. The 58-point halves are tied for the 11th most points scored in half in school history.
K-State extended its lead to 20 with the first bucket of the second half on a layup from Tomlin.
Texas fought its way back to within 10 at the midway point of the second half on a 10-0 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Tyrese Hunter who led the Longhorns with 29 points.
But the Wildcats continued to steadily score, and always had an answer offensively, including a 7-0 run that helped the Wildcats pull away late. Texas did not get within seven points of K-State’s lead in the final 10 minutes of the game.
K-State will stay down in the Lonestar State this week and will travel west to Waco, where they’ll face the No. 19 Baylor Bears. The game will be the first for Tang in his former home since taking over as head coach of the Wildcats earlier this year.