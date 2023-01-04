Kansas State men’s basketball made history Tuesday in a 116-103 road win at No. 6 Texas.

The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) set a school record for most points scored in a road game, usurping a 108-point performance at Iowa State in 1975. The previous school record for points in a conference game was 114, set in 1987 against Nebraska.

