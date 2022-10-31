After seven months of roster building and team development, the Jerome Tang-era officially begins Tuesday when the Kansas State hosts Washburn in a season-opening exhibition.
“I know the fellas excited to play a game in front of our fans and hit somebody else,” Tang said. “(They’re) probably tired of hearing my voice. But practices have (gone) well, no major injuries. Guys have done a really good job of competing, getting a little bit better every day.”
Tang did not need any help taking the D-II Ichabods seriously heading into Tuesday, but on Sunday, Louisville lost to D-II Lenior-Ryne by 10 in their exhibition, offering what Tang called an “attention getter” for his team. K-State is only two years removed from an exhibition loss to Fort Hays State.
So when a media member suggested that Tuesday’s matchup wasn’t “a real game”, Tang quickly corrected them.
“It’s real,” Tang said to media members Monday afternoon. “It’s real, because you’re gonna write real articles if we lose this thing, right? So it’s real. And I am excited. I’m nervous. I just want to see our guys really, really compete and share the ball. We do those two things, that will be steps in the right direction.”
As far as a starting lineup for Tuesday night, Tang wasn’t ready lock anything down. With all of the guys in the mix, the new Wildcat coach is taking his time.
“I am not married to a starting lineup,” Tang said. “It’s the guys who compete the hardest during the week in preparation. I know there’s still a couple of guys out there that (are) close. I just don’t like guys being comfortable. ... I learned this from (Baylor football coach Dave Aranda), I think I’ve heard (K-State football coach Chris Klieman) say it a couple of times as well. Every week is a new week with a new team. After every game, we start over and you’ve got to bring it to build to where you want to get to.”
Tang brought in 11 new scholarship players after being hired in March, joining Wildcat returners Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud. With so many new faces and a brand new coaching staff, the adjustment process for everyone is still ongoing.
“I think that’s the key,” Tang said. “How quickly they can figure out what it is that I consider good basketball. We always say there’s a lot of ways to get to four. So two plus two, two times two, three minus one, three plus one, and no one weighs more right than the others. It’s just how do we want to do it? ... That’s gonna take some time.”
The Wildcats had a closed scrimmage versus Southern Illinois-Edwardsville several weeks prior to the season starting. It was Tang’s first look at his players versus a new team and while he saw plenty that he liked, turnovers were troublesome.
Tang worries that excitement of playing in front of a crowd for the first time might trigger the same issues that plagued them in the scrimmage.
“I think that with the excitement of being at home, we’re gonna start fast,” Tang said. “Doesn’t mean we’ll start well. Part of being at home in front of a crowd for the first time is maybe slowing down, not being as fast, taking a deep breath, you know, not pitching the ball all over the place. And so I as a coach, I’m concerned about our turnovers the first game at the start because we are too anxious.”
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.