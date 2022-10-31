K-State 3
The Kansas State men’s basketball team lines up during the filming for a promotional video on the basketball court outside Van Zile Hall. The Wildcats open the season on Tuesday versus Washburn.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After seven months of roster building and team development, the Jerome Tang-era officially begins Tuesday when the Kansas State hosts Washburn in a season-opening exhibition.

“I know the fellas excited to play a game in front of our fans and hit somebody else,” Tang said. “(They’re) probably tired of hearing my voice. But practices have (gone) well, no major injuries. Guys have done a really good job of competing, getting a little bit better every day.”

