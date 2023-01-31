FPMnrrHWQAQa6_w.jfif

Former Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward is leaving Manhattan after one season to coach running backs at Illinois.

 Courtesy of Twitter

After just one season in Manhattan, Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward is leaving for a job at Illinois. 

On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that former Bill Snyder assistant and current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was targeting the Ward for the Illini's open running backs coach position. 

Tags

Recommended for you