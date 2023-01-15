Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green runs back an interception during the Wildcats’ 17-10 non-conference loss to Tulane on Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Green announced on Saturday that he would be returning to K-State for a final season.
In perhaps the biggest surprise of Kansas State football's offseason so far, senior middle linebacker Daniel Green confirmed that he will be returning for a sixth and final season.
The Portland, Oregon native and defensive captain announced the news Saturday evening in a statement on his social media.
"Coming to K-State has been one of the greatest decisions I have made," Green said in his statement. "The relationships and bonds I have formed here along with having the greatest fan base in the nation, have been truly a blessing. With that being said, I have thought long and hard about leaving and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. After a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year, I want to finish my college career playing my best ball ... See ya'll in the fall."
Green never said definitively that he would be leaving but he did indicate both before and after the Sugar Bowl loss on New Year's Eve that he was leaning toward hanging up his K-State uniform once and for all for the NFL.
"it's hard because, obviously, it's been a long journey," Green said after the Sugar Bowl. "But it's harder to just leave this family that we've built and this group of guys that are my brothers. Some of these guys I came in with as a freshman and now we're parting ways and that's really hard to do."
Green's return follows a season where he played in all but one game. He suffered an abdominal injury early in K-State's 38-28 loss to TCU on Oct. 22 and missed the next game versus Oklahoma State.
However, he fought his way back and played out the rest of the season, even though he did end up missing plenty of practice time recovering week-to-week according to defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. Klanderman also revealed that Green had a mid-season surgery and still found a way to play in 13 games last season.
"There was probably five or six weeks in there where he didn't really practice," Klanderman said. "We did as many walk‑through things with him (as we could), got him as many pitches as we could get him, but he was not practicing. He would go out there on Saturday, but his leadership and his presence was so important to us that we needed to do it that way. ... He's been phenomenal and he's gotten better and better each week."
Green, a preseason All-Big 12 selection and a honorable mention All-Big 12 pick in 2021, returns 219 career tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior is 30 tackles away from becoming the 27th player in school history with 250 tackles in a career and 16 solo tackles shy of entering K-State's career top-10 list.