Wheat prevailed Saturday night as Kansas State gutted and clawed its way to a 10-9 Farmageddon win over Iowa State.
The win was the first over the Cyclones since 2019 and the first in Ames since 2016.
The game featured 12 punts, six by each team, five attempted field goals, one make and just one touchdown.
That lone touchdown came on K-State's opening drive.
Iowa State blitzed a linebacker late on 3rd-and-5 and despite having a open lane to senior Adrian Martinez, the quarterback shook off the tackle and found senior Phillip Brooks downfield. Brooks broke an initial tackle and had nothing but open field in front of him and ran free for an 81-yard score, giving the Wildcats a 9-0.
The play tied as the 10th longest pass in school history and the longest since 2017.
Martinez ended the game with 246 yards through the air on 12-of-19 passes with one score with no interceptions. He also chipped in 77 yards on the ground on 19 runs.
After missing three field goals last week in Iowa State’s loss to Kansas, freshman kicker Jace Gilbert got the Cyclones their first points of the night on a 35-yard field goal.
Gilbert hit again early in the second quarter, this time from 44 yards, to get Iowa State within a point.
K-State almost capitalized on another long pass play midway through the second quarter.
Martinez found senior Malik Knowles who, similarly to Brooks’ touchdown, broke the initial tackle and a second shoe-string tackle and ran all of the way down to the 1-yard line. Senior defensive back Anthony Johnson poked the ball out and linebacker Colby Reeder was there to jump on it in the end zone, resulting in a touchback.
Neither team managed another score before the end of the second quarter and K-State went into halftime leading 7-6.
After both teams traded punts to start the second half, K-State orchestrated its best drive of the night so far, going 63 yards on 11 plays only to get tripped up at the Iowa State 18 on 4th-and-2. The Wildcats chose to kick the field goal and sophomore Chris Tennant, who had been perfect through the previous three contests, missed to the left.
With 48 seconds to play at the end of the third quarter, Gilbert hit his third of the night, this one from 43 yards, giving Iowa State its first lead of the night at 9-7.
Then, on a drive that featured a pass from Knowles to Martinez for 11 yards, K-State retook the lead. Tennant hit a redeeming 30-yarder, giving the Wildcats a 10-9 advantage with just over seven minutes to play.
junior star running back Deuce Vaughn also went down on the drive. He returned to the field as a decoy on the fake pass, but did not touch the ball for the rest of the game.
After the game, Klieman did not have an update on his condition.
A stout Iowa State defense held Vaughn to 23 yards on 10 carries, his lowest output of his career.
Iowa State got great field position on the ensuing drive after a Wildcat pooch kick but did not capitalize, choosing to punt on a 4th-and-6 from K-State’s 45.
K-State gave the ball right back though after a fairly quick three-and-out, allowing Iowa State nearly three and half minutes to try and win the game from the 50-yard line.
The WIldcats defense once again held up and, on a pivotal 4th-and-7, Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers found star wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson on the sideline which would have been good for a first down, but he dropped it, turning the ball over on downs.
Hutchinson had been Iowa State's main offensive drive throughout the game, recording eight catches for 100 yards.
The Wildcats needed just one first down to ice it and got it via an eight-yard D.J. Giddens run.
The redshirt freshman came up huge in the final quarter of play, running for 32 yards on eight carries including the game-winner.
K-State's 10 points was the smallest amount of points scored by the Wildcats in a Big 12 win since the beating Kansas 10-9 in 1993. It's also the lowest amount of points scored in a Big 12 road win since K-State won 9-3 against Iowa State in 1982.
K-State will head into the bye week with a 5-1 record. They will play again on Oct. 22 at TCU.