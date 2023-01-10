Former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) rushes during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla. Ward announced that he was leaving the Seminoles to play for Kansas State on Tuesday.
Help is on the way for the Kansas State offense after the the early departure of star running back of Deuce Vaughn for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month.
On Tuesday, former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward announced that he would be transferring to K-State after a solid two seasons in Tallahassee.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pound back initially walked on to Florida State after decommitting from Maryland late in the process and eventually worked his way to major minutes over the last several years.
Over the last two seasons, he's amassed 1,404 all purpose yards, including 628 rushing yards this past season. He has 12 career touchdowns.
Ward was on pace to be the Seminoles featured back last season, but was injured for a month midway through the season. That allowed Oregon transfer Trey Benson to jump Ward for the top job and eventually led the Plant City, Florida native to the portal.
Ward chose the Wildcats over interest from Auburn, Colorado, Arizona State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Ward joins sophomore DJ Giddens as the top two ball carriers in a fairly young and inexperienced offensive backfield.
He'll have some help though, all five starting offensive linemen have announced that they'll be returning for the 2023 season.
Brooks announces return for 2023 season
The Wildcats will also have the talents of senior wide receiver Phillip Brooks for one more season. Brooks announced on social media on Tuesday that he would be using his COVID year to play one more season in purple and white.
"After long conversations with my family and loved ones, I've decided to come back to K-State another year," Brooks said. "Let's continue this journey and run it back."
In Brooks' five seasons at K-State, he's amassed 1,538 receiving yards on 129 catches with nine touchdowns.
In the return game, he's racked up 722 kick return yards and 639 punt return yards. He also has four punt return touchdowns.