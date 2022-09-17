Strains of “Go Wave, Go” echoed over Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday afternoon as Kansas State fans made their way to the exits following a grueling 17-10 defeat at the hands of Tulane.
Both teams struggled offensively throughout the entirety of the game as they combined 14 total punts while K-State (2-1) added four turnovers on downs of their own.
The Wildcats went 2-for-15 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down. Tulane went 1-for-12 on third down, but did convert on a pivotal fourth down to ice the game late in the fourth quarter, their only attempt of the day.
"Put that on me, don't put that on the kids," head coach Chris Klieman said. "I believe in our offense, I believe in Coach Klein. I believe we're going to make those plays."
Tulane scored first on their third drive of the day, finding the end zone on a 1-yard run from junior running back Tyjae Spears after a nine-play, 91-yard drive.
K-State turned the ball over on downs on its next drive, but the Wildcat defense quickly forced a three-and-out and punt.
K-State marched its way to the Tulane 21 where Martinez found senior wide receiver Kade Warner on a beautiful reception for the score, putting the ball where only Warner could catch it to tie the game with 2:43 to play in the half.
Martinez ended the game going 21-of-31 for 150 yards and a touchdown. The senior transfer quarterback had his third straight game without a turnover, but also only had two passes for longer than 10 yards in the entire game.
"(The passing game) did not perform the way it needs to," Klieman said. "Stats are stats, but we need to be more explosive and have more explosive plays."
Martinez seemed to check down multiple times in the game, especially on many of the 13 failed third down conversions throughout the game.
"I think you always want to take what the defense is giving you," Martinez said. "And I felt sometimes that it was better to check the ball down on some of those other plays. ... That's something I'm just gonna have to look back at on film and see if I had an opportunity to get more down the field."
Tulane attempted to drive the field again before the half, but senior linebacker Daniel Green read Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt’s eyes and picked the ball off at the K-State 28 and returned it 49 yards.
The return was the longest for a Wildcat player since Dante Barnett versus Michigan in 2014 and the longest by a K-State linebacker since Alex Hrebec versus Iowa State.
The pick was the first of two in the game as junior safety Kobe Savage got his second interception of the season off a ball tipped by Green at the start of the fourth quarter. The seven interceptions this season are the most by a K-State team three games in since 2000 squad had seven as well versus Iowa (1), Louisiana Tech (4) and Ball State (2).
"I just feel like it's something we work on a lot," Savage said. "M.O.B. Mind on ball. This is something we believe in a lot, just trying to get takeaways and put the offense in as good a position as we can."
Savage had a career-high seven tackles in the game, following a tackle behind junior linebacker Austin Moore who had game-high and career-high eight.
Sophomore defensive end Nate Matlack left with an injury in the first half and did not return for the rest of the game.
The Wildcats attempted to score before half, but could not find the end zone in the 28 seconds remaining. Sophomore kicker Chris Tennant nailed a 22-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Wildcats a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.
The Wildcats rushing attack was not as potent as its been throughout the early part of the season. K-State wound up with 186 yards total, including just 81 for Deuce Vaughn, breaking his streaking of eight straight games with 100 or more yards.
Vaughn was also kept out of end zone, snapping a streak of nine straight games with a rushing touchdown, which was the fifth-longest streak in school history.
He also missed most of the third quarter due to cramps.
"They played good defense," Vaughn said. "I have tip my hat to those boys. They sat in the run gaps. They're very patient linebacker-wise and safety-wise in filling gaps. It's one of the things that they were saying constantly throughout the game, 'stay in your gaps, stay in your gaps, stay in your gaps'. They did a really good job of that."
K-State’s first drive of the second half stalled out and ended on a turnover on downs.
Tulane took the ball and drove down and tied things up on a 30-yard field goal.
The two teams traded the ball nine times before, on their second-to-last drive on the day, the Green Wave (3-0) went 52 yards in a little over two minutes to take the final lead of the game, on a four-yard throw and catch from Pratt to wide receiver Tyrick James.
K-State had nearly four and a half minutes to put together a scoring drive but just like 10 of the 12 drives prior, the Wildcats stalled out and decided to punt with 2:18 play, hoping to get one final chance to tie things up.
The Wildcats used all three of their timeouts and had Tulane stopped at 4th-and-1 on the Green Wave’s own 24, but a quarterback sneak by Pratt gave Tulane the last yard that they needed, allowing the visitors to drain the clock and celebrate the win.
"Yeah, I knew for sure that they were going to go for that," Green said. "I mean it just some inches. College football now is leaning towards that, going for it on fourth down. So it's kind of a mindset even during the week, especially in plus territory. ... It's a situation where we've got to prepare for and they did a good job executing."
K-State will now head into Big 12 play as a road trip to No. 6 Oklahoma awaits next Saturday.
Klieman described the loss as the team's "first adversity of 2022" after starting the year in January with a win in the Texas Bowl.
"We've had nothing but but great times since (the bowl game). Now we've got adversity and let's see how we respond, because it struck."