Heroics from senior point guard Markquis Nowell and dominance in overtime led the Kansas State men to a 96-87 win over Nevada in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic Tuesday evening.

K-State led by nine with a little more than four minutes to play in regulation following a 12-2 that came after the Wildcats trailed for a good portion of the second half. The Wolf Pack answered right back though, putting up a 13-2 run to take an 80-78 lead with 11 seconds to play.

