APTOPIX Sugar Bowl Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State on Saturday in New Orleans. K-State lost 45-20.

 Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — For roughly 12 minutes, Kansas State looked more than capable of competing with, and beating, a team from the mighty SEC. But for the rest of Saturday’s 45-20 loss to No. 5 Alabama in the 89th Allstate Sugar Bowl, they were out-matched and out-played by the Crimson Tide, leading to their largest margin of defeat in a bowl game in school history.

After two defensive stops in a row for K-State, the K-State offense found itself at its own 2-yard line up 3-0 after a 41-yard field goal from Ty Zentner.

