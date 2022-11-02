10312022-mer-spt-kstatefb-6
Kansas State’s student section prepares for a Big 12 Conference football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State found itself ranked in the top 15 when the initial College Football Playoff poll was released Tuesday evening. 

K-State was 13th in the initial rankings, the third week that they've been ranked in the poll under head coach Chris Klieman. 

