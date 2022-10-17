Kansas State’s cross country teams finished 15th and 18th Saturday at the Weis-Crockett Invitational in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Wildcat men finished 15th with 403 in a field of 26 that included multiple ranked teams. K-State did finish ahead of both Missouri and Kansas.
The women, meanwhile, finished 18th with 457 points.
“The men were pretty steady in a real nice quality field of teams from across the country,” head coach Randy Cole said in a written statement. “They were moving up the whole race, each kilometer they were moving up in the team scores real well, they were finishing well, but they probably just being conservative put themselves back quite a bit.”
Senior Stephen Kielhofner (53rd, 24:35.6) was the top finisher for the men while junior Hadley Splechter (56th, 24:37.7) finished three spots behind him.
Junior Jack Moore (102nd) finished just outside of the top 100, followed by Kerby Depenbusch (107th, 25:12.3), sophomore Matthew Hauser (135th, 25:27), sophomore Alex Gutierrez (202nd, 26:14) and freshman Carson McEachern (219th, 26:46.1).
The race was the first 6k of the season for the women’s team who was led by junior Hannah Stewart (39th, 21:39.9). Cailan Steward (76th, 22:06) and Sydney Burton (97th, 22:21.5) rounded out the Wildcats’ top 100 finishers.
Freshmen Cecilia Fisher (141st, 22:55) and Katie Schwartzkopf (202nd, 24:08.9) and sophomore Kate Kowalik (228th, 26:35.3) also competed for the Wildcat women. Saturday marked their first collegiate 6k race.
The meet was the last of the regular season. The Wildcats will travel to Lubbock on Oct. 28 for the Big 12 Championship race at Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course.