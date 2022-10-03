DJR_5982.jpeg

Junction City celebrates after their 34-6 victory over Topeka High on last season at Blue Jays Stadium. The Blue Jays beat Washburn Rural 24-6 on Friday. 

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Junction City put all the pieces together Friday at Washburn Rural.

The Blue Jay defense forced five turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles and a turnover on downs) and the offense scored three touchdowns (two passing from senior quarterback Xavion Felton) and recorded 230 yards of offense leading to a 24-6 win over the Junior Blues.

Recommended for you