After a strong first half showing, Junction City’s offense slowed leading to a 33-21 loss at Hays to open the 2022 season.
The Blue Jays led by a touchdown, 21-14, at halftime, but did not score after that, leading the Indians to take the lead in the second half after big plays offensively.
Junction City, with a bit of fortune, jumped out to an early lead with a touchdown on the first possession.
Head coach Randall Zimmerman kept the offense on the field on 4th-and-23 from Hays’ 33-yard line. A pass from quarterback Xavion Felton intended for running back TJ Jones was first tipped backwards by the defender and fell right into Jones’ hands, and he ran the remaining 10 yards into the end zone.
Another big play happened for the Blue Jays on their next possession.
Junction City needed six yards for a first down on third down from Hays’ 46-yard line They got that and much more as Felton found David Rowell on a deep pass at the 18-yard line. With one defender between Rowell and the end zone, he got by with a juke and ran in for the score giving Junction City a 14-0 lead.
Hays got a short field after the Blue Jays punted from their end zone, leading to the Indians scoring their first touchdown of the game.
On the next possession, Junction City was able to capitalize on a bad Hays snap that caused a fumble that the Blue Jays recovered.
Jones then ran through Hays’ defense on the left side of the field for a 17-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter.
The Blue Jays nearly got the ball back again with a littler over a minute to play, but a botched snap on a punt allowed Hays to scramble and run for first down on 4th and 1.
The Indians took advantage of the 4th down conversion with a touchdown with 12 second remaining in the first half, cutting the Junction City lead to 21-14 heading into halftime.
On the Blue Jays’ opening possession of the third quarter, they went for it on 4th-and-7 at Hays’ 30-yard line.
Junction City had Jones run a route down the right side of the field after lining up next to Felton in shotgun formation. The talented senior running back had his defender beat on his route, but Felton’s throw was a bit out of reach which resulted in a turnover on downs.
Following the turnover, Hays’ running back Malik Bah took a simple inside handoff from the shotgun at the Indians’ 43-yard line and turned it into a huge run down the sideline breaking multiple tackles, including four tackles inside the five-yard line, for a touchdown. A missed extra point allowed the Blue Jays to remain in the lead, 21-20, with 9:20 remaining in third quarter.
On the Indians’ next offensive possession, Bah scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown where he maneuvered through Junction City’s defense, giving Hays its first lead of the game, 27-21, with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter.
Junction City momentarily took back the lead on an interception return for a touchdown on Hays’ next possession, but a holding penalty put Junction City back at its own 47-yard line.
That Blue Jay drive ended in a turnover on downs at the Hays’ 14-yard line on an incomplete pass on 4th-and-6 with 5:42 remaining in the game.
Hays was able to put the game away with a 46-yard rushing touchdown from Bah on a 3rd and 15 on the next possession.
Junction City will look to rebound when they host Dodge City (1-0) on Friday for its home opener.