Junction City running back T.J. Jones (2) runs on Oct. 8 during a game last season. The Blue Jays lost the season opener at Hays last Saturday.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner • Flint Hills News Service

After a strong first half showing, Junction City’s offense slowed leading to a 33-21 loss at Hays to open the 2022 season.

The Blue Jays led by a touchdown, 21-14, at halftime, but did not score after that, leading the Indians to take the lead in the second half after big plays offensively.

