Junction City’s Michael Boganowski works against Manhattan High’s Cole Coonrod during their game on Feb. 10 in Manhattan. Junction City’s boys fell versus Emporia and Hayden last week.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

To begin the game, Junction City got the tipoff and set up an easy layup for senior Xavion Felton as he made an uncontested layup with a brace on his leg for the game’s first points, and then Emporia was given an uncontested layup to even the score. Felton then walked to the bench in crutches as the home crowd at Blue Jay Event Center gave him a standing ovation as he was unable to play any basketball this season due to an injury he suffered in football.

That was really the only moment Junction City fans had to stand up and cheer for its team as Junction City suffered a 50-36 home loss Friday.

