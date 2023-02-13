02142023-jcu-spt-jcbbb-1
Buy Now

Junction City’s Larkin Turner drives to the basket during Manhattan High’s 46-45 win Friday night in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With 42 seconds left in the game, Deontae Baker missed the first free throw of a 1-and-1 as Manhattan intentionally fouled him to extend the game out and Manhattan got the rebound for its final possession of the game.

Manhattan got two offensive rebounds on its final offensive possession and then Cole Coonrod was able to get a bucket in the paint with 6.5 seconds remaining to give Manhattan a 46-45 lead. Junction City had a chance in the end with an open 3-point shot look for Deontae Baker with 0.6 seconds left on an inbounds play, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim, and Baker sat on the ground with his head down and his arms on his knees in disappointment as Junction City suffered a 46-45 road loss Friday.

Recommended for you