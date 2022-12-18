Junction City had its chances late in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Jays were unable to produce offensively in key moments as they suffered their first loss of this season to Topeka West 58-54 Thursday at Blue Jay Event Center.

The Blue Jays trailed 37-28 with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter and they fought back to trail just 44-41 to enter the fourth quarter. They cut the Chargers’ lead to two points, 54-52, with 47.3 seconds remaining, but that was as close as Junction City was able to get. 

