Junction City had its chances late in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Jays were unable to produce offensively in key moments as they suffered their first loss of this season to Topeka West 58-54 Thursday at Blue Jay Event Center.
The Blue Jays trailed 37-28 with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter and they fought back to trail just 44-41 to enter the fourth quarter. They cut the Chargers’ lead to two points, 54-52, with 47.3 seconds remaining, but that was as close as Junction City was able to get.
The Chargers missed six free throws late in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Jays a chance to tie or take the lead late, but the Blue Jays were just unable to convert offensively.
“We had our chances. The student section was amazing; it got (Topeka West) to miss free throws,” head coach Nick Perez said. “We just could not take advantage.”
Junction City (4-1) had two opportunities to tie the game with under a minute remaining. Senior Deontae Baker was driving to the left and put up an off-balanced, pull away jumper that hit off the rim, and junior Michael Boganowski drove to the lane on the baseline and went up for a layup, but the defense prevented him from shooting a layup and he was unable to pass the ball, and the referees called a travel.
“(Baker) was trying to make a play. Our kids were trying to make plays,” Perez said. “I think it just got to the point where everybody thought they had to make a play at once. We cut (the lead) to two. We had that possession. We would love to have that possession back. I just told the coaches as we were walking out, I should have called a timeout and got them organized and set something up.”
Along with the struggles offensively late in the game, what really hurt the Blue Jays was they faced difficulties making shots in the first half. Boganowski and senior Sheldon Butler-Lawson were the two Blue Jays that scored in double figures, as Boganowski scored 14 and Butler-Lawson scored 15. Boganowski scored just five points in the first half, three in the second quarter from free throws, and Butler-Lawson scored just seven points in the first half.
Perez said he felt like his team did not have the energy it normally has in the first half; he said, “We just kind of went through the motions a little bit.”
Junction City’s defense was able to hold off Topeka West (5-1) in the first half to a certain degree which kept the game within reasonable reach as Topeka West led 19-10 after the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime.
Perez said he thought the defense did a good job.
“We went a little zone, and we got them five possessions in a row where they did not score, but we did not score either,” Perez said. “When you get five stops, you got to score something on two possessions. (Topeka West) banged a couple of 3s early, but I thought we did a good job defensively in the second half of containing that and not letting that happen.”
With a young roster as Butler-Lawson and Baker are the only two players that have varsity experience, Perez said he likes what his team is doing so far and that this team is “getting there” in terms of being able to win close, important games against good teams such as this game.
“I thought we had every opportunity to win (this game),” Perez said. “We just did not take advantage of some things, and especially early, we did not make any shots. We just settled. We got to do a better job as coaches getting them downhill in the zone and having our shooters ready to shoot. That was the other thing we talked about at halftime. We are not ready to shoot it. We preach that in practice, ‘Be ready to shoot the ball. Be ready to shoot it.’ And we just were not (ready to shoot) (this game). This was good for us. We took one of the top teams in 5A to the brink, and we had an opportunity to win it. We are not going to hang our heads.”
Junction City next plays Wichita Northwest in Wichita on Saturday.