Kansas State linebacker Nick Allen (52), linebacker Beau Palmer (57) and safety Kobe Savage (2) are unable to stop a touchdown by TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the third quarter Saturday's 38-28 loss in Fort Worth. The injuries stacked up Saturday in K-State's loss.
TCU safety Mark Perry (3) pursues Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) during the first half Saturday's 38-28 loss Fort Worth. Howard was called on early in Saturday's game to spell senior starter Adrian Martinez who left the game with an injury following K-State's opening drive of the game.
FORT WORTH — The injury bug morphed into an injury swarm for No.17 Kansas State in Saturday's 38-28 loss at No. 8 TCU.
Six starters on offense and defense missed time, some more than others, during the game, led by senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was lost after the first offensive possession.
Senior linebacker Daniel Green went to the locker room just before halftime and did not return to the game, sophomore tight end Ben Sinnott went down near the end of the third quarter and did not return and senior cornerback Julius Brents got banged up late in the first half but returned midway through the second half before getting pulled again after struggling due to his injury.
Junior running back Deuce Vaughn rolled his ankle in the first half but returned relatively quickly, and senior safety Josh Hayes had to leave the first half just before halftime but returned at the start of the second quarter and finished the game out.
In addition, junior back-up quarterback Will Howard also hurt his shoulder on the opening offensive possession of the second half, which led him to miss two huge possessions at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarters.
Howard did return and had one more strong drive on the night before throwing an interception on K-State’s final possession of the night.
When asked about injuries, head coach Chris Klieman did not have specifics, but also did not paint a rosy picture of the health of his team.
"You know, it must be bad because (the medical staff) said Adrian was out right away, they said Daniel Green was out right away," Klieman said. "Josh Hayes was out and came back. Julius Brents, we probably shouldn't have had him in the game, honestly. So, a handful of (our) guys were down, but it is what it is. That's not an excuse. The next guy up has to step up."
The Wildcats also lost junior linebacker Khalid Duke to ejection after he was called for targeting following a hit on TCU quarterback Max Duggan. He had to miss the rest of the second half and and won’t be able to see the field again until after halftime of next week’s game.
Klieman should be able to provide a clearer picture of the K-State’s injury situation during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. But until then, unease abounds as K-State shifts its focus toward No. 11 Oklahoma State next Saturday.
"(Injuries) are part of this," Klieman said. "That's why you've got 85 (players on the roster) ... We'll be okay. And the thing about it is, our kids knew that they had an opportunity to win the game no matter who was playing. We had an opportunity to win the game. We just didn't make plays. ... We're gonna get them ready and we got a tough one against Oklahoma State. We'll be ready."