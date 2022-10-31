Kansas State quarterback Will Howard launches a pass downfield during the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Howard and kicker Ty Zentner were both named Big 12 players of the week on Monday.
Kansas State's Will Howard and Ty Zentner earned weekly conference honors honors Monday after a resounding 48-0 win over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State.
Howard was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week, while Zentner was named Big 12 special teams player of the week.
It is the first weekly honor in the careers of both players and brings the No. 13 Wildcats to eight total this season, the second most in the Big 12 and the most since K-State had nine during the 2012 Big 12 Championship season.
Howard was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week.
The junior tied a a school record with four touchdown passes in the blowout, going 21-of-37 for 296 yards, setting a new career high in yards and tying a career high in completions.
He became just the third quarterback in school history to throw four touchdown passes in a half.
Zentner, meanwhile, handled all three kicking duties for K-State last week for the first time this season. Two of his four punts were downed inside the 20, including a 51-yarder.
Five of his nine kickoffs were touchbacks. He hit both of his field goal attempts and all six extra points.
Kickoff time for K-State's game at Baylor in two weeks was also announced on Monday. The Wildcats and Bears will square off on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on either FOX or Fox Sports 1.
The Wildcats host Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 unless the World Series is over by then. If so, the game could be shifted to FOX.