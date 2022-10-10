Texas Tech wide receiver J.J. Sparkman is tackled by Kansas State senior safety Josh Hayes during a game on Oct. 1, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hayes was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week on Monday following K-State’s 10-9 win at Iowa State.
For the third straight week and the sixth time this season, a Kansas State player has earned a weekly honor from the Big 12.
Senior safety Josh Hayes put up a career-high 11 tackles Saturday in the Wildcats’ 10-9 road win at Iowa State, leading to a Big 12 defensive player of the week award, the conference announced on Monday.
“That’s what I came here to do,” said Hayes, who had 7.5 of his 11 tackles in the first quarter, following the win. “I came here to play ball and make plays. Being able to make those plays when I needed to, regardless of when it was, whether it was the first quarter or fourth quarter, it felt great.”
Hayes leads a defense that surrendered just 276 total yards, including a measly 78 rushing yards, which is the fewest rushing yards allowed by the Wildcats since West Virginia ran for 74 last season and the fewest allowed in a Big 12 road game since Baylor had 71 yards in 2020.
Hayes, who transferred to K-State prior to the season after stops at North Dakota State and Virginia, also had a 5-yard tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He is third on the team in both tackles (33) and tackles for loss (4.5) despite missing the season-opener versus South Dakota due to injury.
Hayes played cornerback throughout his entire career before making the switch to safety once he arrived at K-State. He is quickly approach his career-high in tackles (59 in the 2019 season) and has already surpassed his previous total in tackles for loss for the previous four years of his career combined (3.5).
Last week, Khalid Duke and Adrian Martinez was honored. The week before that, it was Martinez and safety Kobe Savage. Phillip Brooks was the Special Teams Player of the Week following the Missouri game.
The Wildcats are now ranked 17th in the APress poll and 16th in the coaches poll. K-State will take this week off before playing at No. 13 TCU Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on either FOX or FS1 depending on coverage of the Major League Baseball playoffs.