Texas Tech wide receiver J.J. Sparkman is tackled by Kansas State senior safety Josh Hayes during a game on Oct. 1, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hayes was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week on Monday following K-State's 10-9 win at Iowa State.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the third straight week and the sixth time this season, a Kansas State player has earned a weekly honor from the Big 12.

Senior safety Josh Hayes put up a career-high 11 tackles Saturday in the Wildcats’ 10-9 road win at Iowa State, leading to a Big 12 defensive player of the week award, the conference announced on Monday.

