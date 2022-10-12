I’ll get the bad news out of the way first. Cursed by the cursed gods — and what did I ever do to them? — last week I went 1-5 against the spread. The good news is that a motivational speaker convinced me that my hair-growth and weight-loss journeys can start NOW! And you bet it's returned some pep to my step!
What a nightmarish Saturday. The Cats failed to cover despite a 388-276 yardage edge. Texas Tech outgained Oklahoma State by almost 100 yards, yet the Red Raiders couldn’t cover for me even as 9.5-point dogs, falling 41-31 in a half-point heartbreaker as I howled with rage.
If you’re seriously into sports gambling, pay heed to line movements and shop for lines. They can make or break you. As explained in the lead-in to the picks below, the lines I use here are always from the same source at the same time. Take last week’s KU-TCU game. It opened with TCU favored by 3.5-5.5, depending on the sportsbook, and when the time came to post my picks it had soared to 7 or higher everywhere. For the column, I had to go with TCU –7 and so had to settle for a “push,” i.e., a bet on a game whose victory margin lands on the spread, so bettors neither win nor lose.
Ask yourself if you have the temperament for this racket in which flukes rule. As soon as you think you’re golden enough to light a victory cigar, the team you bet on could lose a fumble that’s returned 99 yards — one play can swing 14 points.
Of all the forms losing can take, none enrages me more, and I'm far from alone, than for the team I bet on to win but not cover, as did the Cats and Florida on Saturday. The Cats, of course, are a special case, but otherwise I want such teams to burn in hell. The SOBs make me suffer, and they’re blissful in victory. What gall!
An obvious tip for maintaining sanity: watch less football even if you keep gambling on it, especially if it’s a game in which your only interest is the gambling. The time for worrying, after all, is BEFORE you lay your money. Once toe meets leather it’s too late. You’re not coaching, reffing, or playing, and no one that matters can hear your screams and boos if you’re not at the stadium. What’s the point? Gonna take notes so you can do something like Bruce Weber’s “play-hard chart”? I’ve learned to turn these things off and return to editing my heartfelt spiritual memoir, “The Wastes of Time.”
Wouldn’t it be lovely to live for “the art of love and the love of art”? But how many have any serious talent for those? For that matter, how many have any serious talent for hate? (As George Nathan put it, it’s “the aristocrat of the emotions,” with love being only the democrat.) So most of us must be broken to the harnesses of less sublime and intense ways of footling away our fleeting days.
I had to find something to do when, after years as a repo man for Rent A Mattress, I was told that “restructuring imperatives” meant “we'll have to let you go” — even though I’d never ASKED to be let go. At least I learned that sports gambling beats the hell out of repossessing mattresses — God knows I loathed the latter.
For a while I passed the time with jigsaw puzzles, needlepoint and soap operas until wifey-poo’s “Get a job!” nagging became unbearable. My fear now is that sports gambling is too nerve-racking for those who, like me, have short fuses and no money. Sure, I’m able to let off enough steam in my street gang and militia that I don't think I've become a menace to society, but days like last Saturday don’t put me in a mood for karaoke or Pictionary or listening to Wynn Stewart chirp “It’s Such a Pretty World Today.”
The Sage Selections
Season’s record: 13-11, 14-13 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 6:00 Thursday: BAYLOR –3.5 at West Virginia
** 11:00 Saturday: KANSAS +9 at Oklahoma
* 11:00 Saturday: TEXAS –16.5 hosts Iowa St
* 2:30 Saturday: TCU –3.5 hosts Oklahoma St
* 2:30 Saturday: TENNESSEE +7 hosts Alabama
* 6:30 Saturday: CLEMSON –3.5 at Florida St
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.