Incarnate Word Kansas St Basketball

Incarnate Word guard Niki Krause, left, and Kansas State guard Dorian Finister, right, chase a loose ball during the first half last Sunday in Manhattan. Finister had a breakout game versus the Cardinals, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds. 

 Associated Press

Trust paid dividends for Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang earlier this week in the Wildcats’ 98-50 beatdown of Incarnate Word.

In a forest of stellar offensive performance across the board for the Wildcats, freshman Dorian Finister had the game of his very young career so far, putting up 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting with seven rebounds in 22 minutes, all career-highs.

