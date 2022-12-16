Incarnate Word guard Niki Krause, left, and Kansas State guard Dorian Finister, right, chase a loose ball during the first half last Sunday in Manhattan. Finister had a breakout game versus the Cardinals, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Trust paid dividends for Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang earlier this week in the Wildcats’ 98-50 beatdown of Incarnate Word.
In a forest of stellar offensive performance across the board for the Wildcats, freshman Dorian Finister had the game of his very young career so far, putting up 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting with seven rebounds in 22 minutes, all career-highs.
Finister, who Tang called the Wildcats' best rebounding guard, has played in six games this season and in the previous five games, the freshman recorded no more than 14 minutes and scored just one bucket.
“I gave Dorian a chance early enough and then he went out there and was aggressive,” Tang said on Thursday. “Whereas I thought the times before he went out there and tried not to make a mistake. You don’t want to get subbed out because you didn't do anything, you’d rather get subbed out because you tried to do too much. And so I wanted him to go out and be aggressive and he did. And that helped him. I hope it continues to build and hopefully I can figure out ways to get him in situations that allowed him to be successful.”
By Finister’s own admission, he may have hit his first shot of his career versus Rhode Island with less than two minutes to go, but on Sunday, the freshman scored his first meaningful points in a college basketball game, including connecting on two 3-point attempts.
“It felt good,” Finister said. “It felt like that was my actual first college bucket. That’s what it felt like. It felt really good going in and (Markquis Nowell) made the pass, so shoutout Markquis.”
And it wasn’t just his play on the offensive end either. After he hit that first 3, the freshman made his way down the court and immediately locked down on defense, That, not the 3-pointer, elicited the bigger reaction from the Wildcat bench.
“He did a great job,” Tang said. “He had the ball on the side, guarded one-on-one and cut off the middle with his chest. The stuff that we work on in practice. I think the staff was excited and the bench was excited to see him do it. We see him do things in practice all of the time, so given the opportunity, it was good to see him do it out there on the floor.”
Tang has made his fondest for Louisiana born-and-bred players well known, referring to them lovingly as “Louisianimals", and Finister is one of two on the team along with sophomore guard Cam Carter.
Tang said that there will be times where having three guards, a wing and a center out on the court will be more beneficial than having two guards, two wings and a center out there and Finister would be a key part of the rotation for that third guard spot.
Finister’s teammates have also noticed a bump in confidence for the true freshman since he arrived on campus.
“His confidence has gone up tremendously,” junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin said. “Sometimes he might be a little nervous, but we always keep him level headed and tell him he’s good. We just try to keep things high-spirited for him.”
Time will tell if Finister will be able to carve out a role in meaningful situations whenever Big 12 play rolls around at the end of the month, but for now, the freshman is riding high heading into the last two games of the non-conference slate.
“To have a game like that in the middle of the season feels great as a freshman,” Finister said. “It gives me a lot of confidence going forward. I feel like I could help this team win a lot.”