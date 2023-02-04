Jerome Tang doesn’t want his team to forget this one.
After the Kansas State men led by as much as 14 in the first half, the Wildcats squandered their advantage early in the second half and struggled to hang with a energetic and physical Texas team down the stretch as the 10th-ranked Longhorns became the first team this season to burden No. 7 Wildcats with a loss in their own building, winning 69-66 in front of a capacity crowd at Bramlage Coliseum.
The mood postgame was grim. The immediate feeling of regret and anger reverberated off of the first-year head coach who normally, even in defeat, is affable and up-beat.
"I know normally I'm up here and we talking about washing things (from our minds after losses)," Tang said. "I don't want to wash this one, though. I want us to live with this feeling for the next 48 hours because our fans deserve better than what I did as a head coach and what we did as a staff and what we did as players on the floor in that second half and we will be different on Tuesday night."
The Wildcats had opportunities in the final minutes to jump back in front and stay there, but 16 turnovers, including a key miscue on the Wildcats second-to-last possession of the night by Markquis Nowell, kept K-State out of any kind of a rhythm in the second half.
Nowell, who had 10 points in the game but also had six turnovers to just three assists, had gotten to the rim the previous possession to give K-State its first lead in almost 10 minutes. The senior went at the rim again down a point, but was blocked by Longhorn forward Christian Bishop who co-led Texas in scoring with 14 while chipping in six rebounds and two blocks.
Texas nearly came up with the rebound of the block, but Longhorn Timmy Allen had the ball slip out of his hands and it flipped into the hands of Keyontae Johnson.
Johnson passed the ball to Nae’Qwan Tomlin who got the ball to Nowell and while driving into the lane again, the senior lost the handle and Allen stole it away, passing the ball down the court to Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice who was fouled.
After Rice, who also had 14 in game, hit both free throws, the Wildcats took a timeout down three with five seconds to play.
After the inbounds, Nowell was looking for Keyontae Johnson, but a switch by Texas took him out of the equation, so he passed the shot up to Ismael Massoud who was heavily guarded. Massoud threw up a prayer with three seconds to play, but it missed badly as the final buzzer sounded.
"We wanted to get the ball to Keyontae, but they switched which led Ish Massoud to be open,” Nowell said. “We got it to him, but it wasn't our best look. But it came down to my turnover before that possession. My six turnovers were crucial today. I have to be better."
Nowell had one of the best offensive nights of the season in the Big 12 when the Wildcats played at Texas back at Jan. 3. Nowell ended the night with 36 points and nine assists with just one turnover.
"Nowell, he just never gets tired," Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry said. "We've got to try to limit his catches and his scoring opportunities, because if he's going at a high level, that means everybody else is going at a pretty high level."
Fouls were an issue early in the ballgame as Johnson picked up two in the first two minutes of the game which sat the senior for six minutes before returning him to floor at the 12:16 mark of the first half. Less than 10 seconds later, Johnson pushed K-State ahead 15-9 on a corner 3-pointer.
"It's tough when one of your best players picks up two fouls in the first couple seconds of the game," Tang said. "There are things that you feel are inconsistent in what's considered a foul and what's not considered a foul. That's got to be frustrating for him as a player. Then we're putting him in and out of the game and you really can't get into a rhythm. Hats off to Keyontae for being able to come in for the spurts he did in the first half and was effective offensively, but he wasn't able to help us rebound and he wasn't able to help us defensively. And so it it took a lot away from us in the first half."
Johnson went on to pick up his third foul with a little less than five and a half minutes to play and was only on the court for 4:46 in the first half. Even so, he ended the game with a team-high 16 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
Desi Sills also ended up in double-digits off the bench, scoring 11 on 4-of-6 shooting with five rebounds and three assists.
K-State doubled-up Texas at 28-14, just before the six-minute mark, after an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 14, the highest of the game so far.
The Wildcats managed to keep the lead at around 14 until the very end of the half when Tykei Greene fouled Rice on a 3-point attempt with .4 second to play. Rice hit all three freebies, giving K-State an 11-point lead, 36-25 at the half.
Then, in the second half, four turnovers in the first four minutes of the game got the Longhorns right back in the game and down by just four after a 9-2 run to open the half.
"I just thought we tried to hit home runs instead of just hitting singles," Tang said. "Guys just have to understand that there's no blowouts in our league. We don't have that margin for error. Some teams might, but we don't. We have to value the ball and every possession, we've got to get up a shot because if we do that, we'll have a chance to win every night. But if we don't, then things like this are going to happen."
After some back-and-forth, Texas stretched the lead to six as K-State went nearly five minutes without hitting a shot from the field midway through the second half.
"They just came out were way more physical than we were and more aggressive than we were," Tang said. "I don't know what the mindset was, but we talked about coming out and and owning the paint again, because, in the first half it was 14-8 and in the second half. It was flipped the other way. I think it was like 22-6. They killed us in the paint. And that was the difference in the ballgame. The points off of turnovers and the the points in the paint. W didn't set the tone of the game. We let them set the tone of the second half."
The Wildcats have now lost two-straight for the first time this season, including three-straight Big 12 loss.
"Y'all always say that I'm always smiling, but I hope that (the teams is) as pissed off as I am right now about what just happened in the second half, and if they're not, they're gonna figure it out," Tang said.
K-State will try to get things going back in the right direction on Tuesday when No. 15 TCU comes to town. The Wildcats lost to the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth 82-68 on Jan. 14.