U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., answers questions from reporters outside Cantigny Warrior Restaurant on Fort Riley in November.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., recently announced a more than $15 million federal investment for the construction of new barracks at Fort Riley.

This federal investment was included in the appropriations package for fiscal year 2023. Moran is a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

