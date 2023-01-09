U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., recently announced a more than $15 million federal investment for the construction of new barracks at Fort Riley.
This federal investment was included in the appropriations package for fiscal year 2023. Moran is a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.
“Already home to nearly 15,000 active duty service members and the headquarters for the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley will soon have the opportunity to expand its capabilities,” Moran said in a statement in December. “By building new barracks, the base will have greater capacity for additional soldiers to be housed at Fort Riley and will be in a better position to compete for future opportunities. I appreciated the opportunity to welcome Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville to Fort Riley this summer to see firsthand Fort Riley’s capabilities.”
“Throughout my time in Congress, and especially since the 1st Infantry Division’s return to Fort Riley in 2005, I am proud to have worked closely with the Department of Defense to invest in resources to grow and support Fort Riley’s critical infrastructure, including new middle and elementary schools and the state-of-the-art Irwin Army Hospital,” Moran said. “With the addition of these new barracks, Fort Riley will continue to be one of the best places for our service members to live, work and raise a family.”
Sen. Moran hosted Gen. McConville at Fort Riley in August 2022 to meet with the troops and see Fort Riley’s capabilities firsthand.