The USD 475 Board of Education to name the new $37.4 million school on Fort Riley “Morris Hill Elementary.” The name honors the history of Morris Hill on Fort Riley.
The decision also preserves the Blue Ribbon Award recognition given to the current Morris Hill Elementary in November 2022.
The board voted unanimously for the measure last week.
“The building and naming of a new school is always exciting,” said Reginald Eggleston, superintendent. “This new facility will allow us to continue supporting our students and families. I look forward to seeing and hearing about the great accomplishments our teachers and students will achieve in this facility.”
The new 81,000-square-foot school facility can accommodate 390 students with room to grow to 98,900 square feet and up to 570 students, pending the approval of a $10 million expansion. The school site was chosen to sit between contiguous post housing areas formerly served by two schools, with the goal of improving upon operating costs and administrative efficiency. The project, which broke ground in March 2022, is on schedule to be ready for classes August 2023.
“When completed, it is believed that this project will provide Fort Riley with the newest inventory of schools in the Army,” construction project manager David Wild said. “An impressive milestone for the partnership between Fort Riley, USD 475, and the Office of Local Defense Communities Cooperative.”
According to Fort Riley records, Morris Hill is named after Maj. Louis T. Morris, who was stationed at Fort Riley around 1894. During a cavalry and light artillery tactical exercise, it is reported that Morris and his squadron were successful in holding a hill commonly referred to afterward as Morris Hill. The colloquial reference stuck, and by 1904 it began to appear on military maps and those used by pioneers crossing over Mormon Road to Utah, which passed near today’s Post Headquarters.