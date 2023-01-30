School work
Crews continue work on a new elementary school on Fort Riley, which the USD 475 school board has named Morris Hill Elementary.

 Courtesy photo

The USD 475 Board of Education to name the new $37.4 million school on Fort Riley “Morris Hill Elementary.” The name honors the history of Morris Hill on Fort Riley.

The decision also preserves the Blue Ribbon Award recognition given to the current Morris Hill Elementary in November 2022.

