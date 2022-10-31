Junction City Police
Tuesday
Majadison Lawson, 21, arrested at 210 E. 9th St, for damage to property.
Alina Miette Halbach, 20, arrested at 210 E. 9th St, for theft.
Wednesday
Kaylee N Eckhart, 23, arrested at 1000 W 9th St, for failure to appear.
Janyah Shavelle Tyson, 18, arrested at 1602 Patriot Drive, for unlawful damage to property, domestic battery.
Thursday
Shakena Reed, 21, arrested at 2307 Wildcat Ln Apt No. 421, for endangering a child
Tamaris antwan Loving, 41, arrested at the intersection of 8th St and Jefferson St, for saline county warrant for failure to appear.
Christopher Steven Patcheak, 45, arrested at 300 S Washington St, for theft.
Manfred Adrien Elocka Ngom, 28, Manhattan for warrant arrest.
Kelly Johnston Simmons, 51, arrested at 400 W Roosevelt St, for failure to appear.
Jessica Lynn Hutchinson, 36, arrested at 210 E 9th St, for failrue to appear.
Justin Nienhaus, 36, arrested at 113 Byrd St, for felony damage to property.
Friday
Itiyana Horne, 27, arrested at 2220 Prospect Circle, for an outstanding warrant.
Joseph Mason, 22, arrested at 1731 N Adams St, for an outstanding warrant.
Izion Cryano Johnson, 29, arrested in the 1800 block N Washington St.
Saturday
Calvin Wallace, 58, arrested at 1431 N Calhoun St, for failure to appear.
Heather Leana Stewart, 34, arrested at 1325 Johnson Drive, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus Darnell Graham, 40, arrested at 1200 S Garfield, for driving without valid drivers license.
Qwadriques V Dotson, 19, arrested at 200 W 13th, for possession of stolen firearm.
Elanor Kate Fisher, 47, arrested at 100 W 4th , for burglary, arson and battery.
Sunday
Joel O Baxter, 24, arrested 2300 block Buckshot Drive, for aggravated assault and criminal threat.
Neftali Dejesus Gonzales, 53, arrested 100 block Grant Ave, for DUI, transporting open container, driving without valid drivers license, failure to stop/yield sign, improper parking on laned roadway and improper turn.
Sean Talon Wheatley, 24, Chapman, for warrant arrest.
Christal Grace Padilla, 53, Ogden, for warrant arrest.
Lauren Ann Grace Walters, 23, arrested 2400 block Sawmill Road, for battery.
Robert Earl Warner, 65, arrested in the 200 block E 1st St, for damage to property, criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday
Rafeal Lewis Figueroa, 26, arrested in the 400 block W Roosevelt, for domestic battery, unlawful damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Arron James Flower, 40, Manhattan, for warrant arrest
Michael Andrew Corday, 22, arrested in the 1300 block Johnson Drive, for animal at large.
David Lee Vanderwege, 42, arrested at 1500 W Ash, for criminal threat, battery and disorderly conduct.
Jonathan Lean Smith Jr, 30, arrested at 820 S Washington S, for criminal threat.
Gupreet Tanda Singh, 20, arrested at 300 E Ash, for minor in possession of alcohol.
Paige Leann Wombacher, 21, arrested at 300 E Ash, for shoplifitng.
Geary County Sheriff
Tuesday/Wednesday
Patrick A. Maness, Belton, MO, arrested at 826 N. Franklin St, for probation violation.
Jackie Harold, arrested in the 1700 block of Old Highway 40, for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, child passenger restraint violation, no insurance and a defective tail lamp.
Azaleya J. Holton, Wichita, arrested at 820 N. Monroe St, for probation violation.
Cayman E. Spears, arrested at 219 Custer Ave, for failure to appear.
Thursday/Friday
Michael J. Valdez, arrested at K-57 highway, for driving while suspended
Dante M. Jung, Ottawa, arrested in the 200 block of W Flint Hills Blvd, for possession of marijuana, possession of an opiate and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shampaine A. Muldrow, Wichita, arrested in the 200 block of W Flint Hills Blvd, for driving while suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Saturday
Gino Blackwell, Chesapeake, VA , arrested at 826 N. Franklin St, for probation violation.
Nicholas L. Weaver, arrested at 419 W 6th St, for DUI, transporting open container.
Iris M. Padilla, Ogden, arrested on I-70 mile marker 301 for driving while license suspended, expired registration and vehicle liability insurance.
Sean T. Wheatley, arrested on Interstate I-70 milemarker 290, for failure to appear.
Christal G Padilla, Ogden, arrested on I-70 mile marker 301, for failure to appear.
Paul J. Pearson III, Manhattan, arrested on I-70 mile marker 299, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration.
James D. Scott, arrested at 401 E 8th St, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of restriction on driver’s license.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday Oct, 26 through Monday Oct. 31 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 29 calls for service and had 50 transports.