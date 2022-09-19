Police arrest Ogden man for rape, sexual battery involving two women Staff reports Sep 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Ogden man has been arrested after police said he raped two Riley County women this year.Riley County police on Friday night arrested Charles Raymond McMullen, 55, of Ogden for two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.McMullen is charged with one count of rape in connection to a Sept. 2 incident involving a 58-year-old woman.McMullen is also charged with an additional count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection to a July 5 incident involving a 51-year-old woman.Police said both victims knew McMullen.McMullen remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $500,000.Because of the nature of these crimes, police said no further information will be released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News ‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed Warning sirens cause some confusion for local residents Saturday night CLIFT | 'See How They Run' shows wit, likability CORRECTION Prosecutors want ex-Kansas cop to stay in jail before trial NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden 'I didn't want to miss it': Royal funeral on global live TV Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLinebacker Robinson no longer with teamFour MHS students make National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists listChris Klieman addresses Nebraska interestWildcats sputter on critical downs in Tulane lossK-State football falls to Tulane 17-10Former USD 383 paraeducator faces two more child sex chargesEx-Bob's Diner owner charged with child sex crimes seeks new attorneyRegents approve construction of new KSU ag research centerFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tang's brilliant redirecting of the chantMHS football outlasts Hays 31-21 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.