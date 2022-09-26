Organizers gearing up for annual Oktoberfest celebration Staff reports Sep 26, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Organizers are gearing up for Junction City’s two-day Oktoberfest celebration.This year’s event will be from 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. It takes place on Junction City’s Main Street, which is closed for the event.The annual festival includes authentic German beer, traditional Oktoberfest food, live music and many activities.According to the website, the offerings include “pretzels, schnitzel, brats from Stiglmeir Sausage Company served on brotchen from Wimbergers, plus much more.”Musical performances include One Timer Polka Band, Der Manhattan Polka Band, the First Infantry Division Band, the Classic Cowboys, Brass Rewind & the KC All Stars.Oktoberfest also will include dancing competitions, a cornhole tournament, a stein-hoisting contest, and yodeling. For more information, go to junctioncityoktoberfest.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News La Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax payments CBO: Biden's student debt plan would cost $400 billion White House: New rule will show 'true cost' of plane tickets EPA preparing plan to help fix Jackson's water system Martinez, Savage named Big 12 players of the week Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school Police report for Sept. 26, 2022 RCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fights Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State shocks No. 6 Oklahoma in NormanManhattan woman dies in car crashAnne NielsenClay Center man dies after school bus strikes himRiley County man convicted of child sex crimes dies in prisonJunction City police investigating death at indoor gun rangeNo. 1 Manhattan prevails against No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25OUR NEIGHBORS | Bergman Elementary teacher helps connect students through languagesFROM THE PUBLISHER | Even Collin KleinCaterpillar looks to hire 50 new employees Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.