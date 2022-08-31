The owners of Aggieville’s Super Cub have filed a motion asking Riley County District Court to set aside an order to dissolve the company, after a former partner sued them for violating the terms of their partnership.
The business, 622 N. Manhattan Ave., prints custom stickers, pins and other items.
Taylor Carr, who owned 33% of Super Cub Inc., in June filed a lawsuit alleging that the other two owners, Diane Meredith and David Sauter, who are married, had made “unknown and substantial transactions” that violated the terms of the corporation’s operating agreement. Judge Grant Bannister made a default judgement Aug. 8 dissolving the business and ordering a receiver to settle its accounts.
Meredith and Sauter at the time of the judgement had not responded, but earlier this month filed a motion to set aside default judgement and set aside the order appointing a receiver. The basis for the former is lack of communication from Carr’s attorneys, and the basis for the latter is that the order isn’t consistent with what the law requires.
Carr’s attorney filed an objection to those motions, saying that Meredith and Sauter continued to run the business and promote it on social media.
Meredith and Sauter this week filed a motion for stay and motion for injunction. The defendants asked the court for an order “enjoining the plaintiff from trying this case by means of local and social media.”
A hearing is set for Oct. 6 in Bannister’s courtroom.
According to court documents, Carr tried to withdraw from the partnership beginning in September 2021 and requested financial information, which she said was her right as a stockholder. She also made a demand for distribution of wages.