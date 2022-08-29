FORT RILEY — Fort Riley is in the middle of everything, Sen. Moran told Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville last week.
Moran hosted McConville on a visit to the installation Thursday.
“We were able to convey the importance of Fort Riley to the nation’s defense, to our work in Europe as it relates to Ukraine and Russia, and to demonstrate that if there are to be increases in any forces any place in the United States, then Fort Riley is a place that should be considered for that,” Moran said following the visit.
Moran said he and Fort Riley officials showed the general the capabilities of the installation and the soldiers who serve there.
One thing they discussed is that Fort Riley needs more soldiers. Nationwide, there’s been a decrease in Army recruitment, so they talked about how the Army can attract and retain soldiers.
“For us to have success in additional deployments to Fort Riley, the Army has got to do its job of recruiting soldiers,” Moran told The Union.
To increase numbers at Fort Riley, Moran said local officials are trying to show off what goes on at Fort Riley by connecting with citizens. Meanwhile, the Army as a whole is pushing to connect with teachers and guidance counselors, to get soldiers into their hometown schools, Moran said.
“Like many things, this personal contact can be very helpful,” Moran said. “I know in my own efforts, to encourage people to apply to go to one of the academies, if somebody from their hometown has been to West Point, and they come back and visit that person who was at West Point, there is a whole set of other young students’ interest in West Point or Academy experience. So, the Army is working in that regard.”
Moran added he does not think recruitment struggles are the Army’s fault; post-COVID, there is just less interest in a lot of careers.
McConville and Moran also spent a significant amount of the time acknowledging the service of the members of the military and their families, and the role of Fort Riley.
Student debt relief
Moran, 68, also commented on President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers.
Moran said there is a lack of fairness in writing off student debt.
“People (are) telling me what they did to get through college to avoid student debt, reduce student
debt, to stay out of debt, and they are wondering why they made those efforts,” Moran said. “They chose housing that was less than desirable, they ate cheaper food. They did all the things that students sometimes do to avoid having to borrow money to pursue an education. Why are they not treated in a kind of similar way to those who have student debt?”
Moran said everything that he knows about the topic of reducing student debt is there is no legal way for a president to do what Biden is doing, unilaterally and without Congress.
Future deployments
On future deployments, Moran said one of Fort Riley’s units, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, also known as the “Dagger Brigade,” is at the National Training Center in California. Officials expect they will be back home from California and then rotated to Europe later this year, Moran said.