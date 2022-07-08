A man was arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a home with another person in it on fire and barricaded himself inside the home.
Donald Hanna was arrested on charges of aggravated arson, criminal threat, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire located at the 100 block of East 12th Street just after midnight on July 5.
Jason Lankas, fire chief, said firefighters staged a block away while police tried to get Hanna out of the house. Hanna and another person, who police have not identified, were inside the building at the time of the fire, he said.
“We could see the fire on (one) corner begin to spread through the building,” he said. “Size up identified a single-story house with heavy fire in (a) corner and all along (one) side. Fire was venting out every window in those locations.”
The JCPD was able to take Hanna, who police believe started the fire, into custody, Lankas said, and firefighters were cleared to respond to the fire.
They fought the blaze throughout the first floor and began to pull ceiling to check for fire extension into the attic space, Lankas said, but it hadn’t.
The fire has been ruled as an incendiary fire. Hanna was transported to Geary Community Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns before being released into JCPD custody. Police declined to identify or provide details on the other individual who was in the building at the time of the fire.