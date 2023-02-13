These animals are up for adoption at the Junction City Animal Shelter, and local students are helping them get adopted by writing about them. The students are part of Heather Steiner’s third grade class at Herington Elementary, and the project is part of a persuasive writing unit. Here are their descriptions of the potential pets, who are waiting for a good home.
Big Mac
By Dallas
Please adopt Big Mac. He has been there for 168 days. His breed is an American Bulldog/American Pit Bull Terrier. He is an adult male and is good with kids. He is currently up to date on his shots. This is why you should adopt Big Mac. Please don’t let him stay another night alone!
Ruth
By Charlie A.
You should adopt Ruth because she is kind and sweet. She is 8 years old, so she is potty trained. She is a female and the breed is a Boxer. Ruth loves to be around people and she loves you. I hope you give this dog a good home.
Cornelius
By Jacob A.
You should adopt Cornelius because he loves to play and be around his people. Cornelius is also good with kids. He is an adult. He is also potty-trained. I hope you take care of this dog.
Nyla
By Catalina
You should adopt Nyla because she has been at the shelter for 186 days. Nyla is good with cats. She got fixed so she can not have babies. She is 2 years old. Her breed is domestic shorthair. She knows how to use the litter box, too. Please give Nyla a good home.
Malani
By Alex
You should adopt Malani because she likes to cuddle. She is potty-trained, and she is 3 years old. When she is grown she is going to be 61-100 pounds (28-45 kg). She is an American Pit Bull Terrier/Shar Pei Mix. Her colors are red/golden/orange/chestnut. I hope she can find a great home.
Ushi
By Kora
Please adopt Ushi because she is incredibly sweet and kind hearted. She is only 3 or 4 years old, and she has big cute eyes. Ushi loves to give kisses to people. Ushi is a cute dog, so please adopt Ushi because she needs a home.
Al Pacino
By Evan
You should adopt Al pacino because he has a sweet soul. He is 1 year old, so he might not be as crazy. When Al Pacino is grown he will be 61-100 pounds. You can tell that he has horrible scarring, so you should take care of him. This is why you need to take care of Al Pacino.
Enchilada
By Casen
You should adopt Enchilada because she loves to sing. Enchilada is an Alaskan Malamute. She is 4 years old. She is potty-trained. I hope she finds a good family.
Haybale
By Charlie K.
Haybale is a sweet, 7-month-old domestic shorthair female cat. A good friend to other cats. Haybale has already got all of her current vaccines and is spayed. She tends to be a little on the shy side. But she does warm up if you give her the time and is very amazing. Please adopt Haybale so she can have a family.