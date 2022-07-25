A Fort Riley man is charged with the 2021 murder of his wife.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Army Criminal Investigations Division arrested Lawson July 18 on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of his wife, Enfinnity Hayes.
Hayes was shot to death in October 2021 near Junction City.
Lawson had previously told officials they were both mugged at gunpoint by a male described as 6-foot-1 or taller and dressed in all black. Lawson took Hayes to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead.
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division said Hayes was shot and killed by an unknown man while at Milford Lake on October 3, 2021. They said the gunman demanded money before the shooting her and running away.
The investigation is ongoing. Lawson is being held at the Geary County Detention Center with a $1 million bond.
The sheriff’s office in a statement thankedthe Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of
Investigations, Wichita Police Department and Army Criminal Investigations Division for their
assistance in this case.
If anyone has any information in reference to this case, they can contact the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261 or Geary County Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.