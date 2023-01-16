Law enforcement on the lookout for missing children Staff Reports Jan 16, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local law enforcement officials are searching for three missing young Junction City children and their mother, who is alleged to have taken them.The Junction City Police Department has requested the public to be on the lookout for Jeana Foley, Rosie Peterson, Camden Peterson and Genevieve Peterson.The children were allegedly taken Dec. 21, 2022, and on Jan. 5 a felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for the mother.Foley, the mother, is described as a 29-year-old woman, white, 5-foot-5, weighing about 140 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.Rosie Peterson, aged 6, is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds.Camden Peterson, aged 5, is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds.Genevieve Peterson, aged 3, is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing about 2 feet tall and weighing about 30 pounds.If anyone has any information on any of these individuals, they are requested to please call 911 or the JCPD directly at 785-762-5912. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Tang set for 1st Sunflower Showdown On King's holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words USD 383 board to vote on officer positions Wednesday Wedding prep | 29th annual Flint Hills Bridal Show brings in bevy of vendors Police report for Jan. 16, 2023 District may seek new construction manager at risk Law enforcement on the lookout for missing children Sundown Salute moving to Labor Day weekend Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAggieville coffee shop Public Hall closes; yoga studio to remain openHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision''Heart of a lion, soul of a saint' | Little Grill restaurant owner and musician Kenrick Waite diesCarson SimonManhattan man sentenced to 4.5 years for indecent liberties with a childDevelopers mum on Handi-Corner's future as businesses feel pushed outPublic Hall owner says coffee shop was 'overreach' in closure explanationRCPD investigates forgery worth over $43KBackyard Backcountry brings luxury camping experience into townK-State lands SEC defensive tackle transfer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.