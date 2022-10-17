Last day for voter registration is Tuesday Staff reports Oct 17, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The last day to register to vote for the November election is Tuesday, Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has announced.Nordyke said Tuesday is the final day eligible people can register ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The clerk’s office will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow people to register.People who have moved or changed their names also should update their registration.Election Day is Nov. 8. On the ballot the major contested races include those for Kansas governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, and Kansas House District 68, which covers Geary County.Those who have questions may contact the County Clerk’s Office at 785-238-3912. To check your registration, go to www.gearycounty.org and click Election Information and then click on Voter View. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri Court alternatives that spare a criminal record put a price on justice RCPD investigating theft of jewelry worth $8K Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school Can the Rock steady the DC universe with 'Black Adam'? House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant' K-State cross country finishes regular season in Stillwater Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCheese, please! Alma Creamery opens new retail storeFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingVaughn's injury status unknown following Iowa State winRCPD reports two more fentanyl overdoses involving minorsBruce Weber takes analyst job with Big Ten NetworkMark Weis, MDJudge overturns judgment ordering dissolution of Super Cub, Acme LocalOUR NEIGHBORS | Pastor brings desire to comfort to new position at funeral homeWhitney Port devastated after father-in-law's deathMHS football blanks Lansing 65-0 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Ogden Township Bids being taken for Job Bulletin Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.