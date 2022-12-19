Laura Kelly
Gov. Laura Kelly proposes the Kansas Legislature end the state sales tax on groceries by April 1, adopt a 3-day sales tax holiday on back-to-school supplies and increase the state income tax exemption on Social Security benefits.

 Kansas Reflector

ROELAND PARK — Gov. Laura Kelly initiated a campaign Monday to convince the Republican-led Legislature the revenue surplus was sufficient to end the state sales tax on groceries by April 1, create a three-day sales tax holiday on school supplies and increase the state income tax exemption on Social Security benefits.

Individual pieces of the Democratic governor’s proposal, including the additional idea of dropping the state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, have been discussed by the Legislature. The only element to be embraced by House and Senate members has been elimination of the sales tax on groceries, but the bill signed by Kelly earlier this year would accomplish that goal over a three-year period.

