KDHE: Geary County averaging 15 new COVID cases per day Staff reports Aug 16, 2022 Geary County's average new COVID-19 cases per day was 15 as of Monday, according to information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.That's down 30% over the last two weeks and puts Geary County in the "medium" range for transmission risk, according to standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The percentage of positive tests is 22%, and there were no reported hospitalizations or deaths in the last week, according to the data.That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 10,172 since the pandemic started in 2020, meaning about 1 in 4 residents have been infected.The total number of COVID-related deaths for Geary County is 78.