09262022-mer-spt-kstatevb-1
Buy Now

Kansas State junior libero Mackenzie Morris prepares to serve during the WIldcats’ five-set loss at home versus TCU on Saturday. K-State will play Oklahoma on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

TCU rallied from a two-set deficit Saturday night to upend Kansas State volleyball 20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-5 at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was the fourth time this season the Wildcats (11-8, 2-4 Big 12) have lost in five sets.

Recommended for you