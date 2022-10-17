TCU rallied from a two-set deficit Saturday night to upend Kansas State volleyball 20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-5 at Bramlage Coliseum.
It was the fourth time this season the Wildcats (11-8, 2-4 Big 12) have lost in five sets.
“I think there’s a mentality that comes with (winning) late in matches,” said head coach Suzie Fritz. “When you’re up two and you feel pretty comfortable, that’s kind of a dangerous place to be. I felt like there was a decent letdown. Then, when you have to go find that again when it’s required, it’s a little hard to regenerate.”
K-State got off to a hot start, hitting .400 in the first set. However, the two teams stayed close, with neither gaining more than a two-point lead until the Wildcats pulled out to a 20-17 advantage.
It was all K-State in Set 2, as it led the entire way en route to the six-point victory.
However, that was when things changed. The Wildcats’ hitting percentage dropped to .200 in the third set — during which they never had a lead — and .121 in the fourth.
By the decisive fifth set, K-State hit minus .188.
Fritz said the Horned Frogs (9-9, 4-3) made adjustments with their outside hitters in the third set, and that her team failed to respond quickly enough.
“Any time you have two capable left-side hitters, you have a chance in just about any match,” she said. “I think we needed to be better there.”
The Wildcats finished with an overall hitting percentage of .204, while TCU hit .263. They put down 17 team blocks, with Sydney Bolding accounting for eight.
Elena Baka led K-State with 17 kills on her birthday, and added four blocks, seven digs and an ace. She hit a team-high .333.
“Range, good-decision-making, moving the ball around, using lots of tools, lots of shots, I think those are some of her strengths,” Fritz said of Baka. “There’s hitters who are all about ‘jump high, hit hard with a lot of power.’ Baka’s got power, but I think the thing she does is, she’s a creative attacker, and I thought she did a lot of good things in that area.”
Aliyah Carter joined Baka in double figures with 14 kills, eight digs, two aces and four blocks. Kadye Fernholz had nine kills and six blocks.
Loren Hinkle registered 42 assists and four blocks. Haley Warner also contributed four assists and four blocks.
The Wildcats now sit in seventh place in the Big 12. They will play at eighth-place Oklahoma (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) on Wednesday.
“Are we doing everything we can to prepare?” Fritz said in regard to what her team needs to consider moving forward. “Are we coaching the mental parts and pieces? Are we being mindful about all the things, ironing out the details, continuing to attack those on a daily basis?
“That’s a match we can win. That’s a match we should win. It feels like we let one we let go. Push the reset button, figure out the pieces and parts that we ended to attack the fastest, because we go again on Wednesday. There’s very little time. Use that time as productively as we can.”
