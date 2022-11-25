Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz was certainly thankful for the way her team played Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (15-13, 6-9) came back from a 2-1 deficit to knock off Texas Tech 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11 on senior night at Bramlage Coliseum, avenging a sweep suffered in Lubbock, Texas, earlier this season.

