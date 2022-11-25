Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz was certainly thankful for the way her team played Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (15-13, 6-9) came back from a 2-1 deficit to knock off Texas Tech 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11 on senior night at Bramlage Coliseum, avenging a sweep suffered in Lubbock, Texas, earlier this season.
“I think they’re really, really good, and I thought we were better, which was wonderful,” Fritz said. “To just play consistent and feel like the ebbs and flows that are a natural part of the momentum of volleyball, to be able to manage those, felt amazing. I’m really proud of them. I thought they played inspired, like it meant a lot to them.”
Senior outside hitter Elena Baka erupted for 22 kills, 13 digs, seven blocks and a service ace while hitting .322 for the match. She led K-State with seven kills in the fourth set alone, the all-important set to force a decisive fifth.
“As an outside hitter, I always have a bunch of things I have to do, but I feel like the most important thing for me is not necessarily the skills, but staying connected with my team and being there for them, helping them,” Baka said. “It goes both ways. It’s a team sport.”
The Wildcats took the lead early in Set 1, though the Red Raiders (15-13, 4-11 Big 12) kept things close and briefly took an 8-7 advantage before the K-State pulled in front 15-11. Texas Tech responded with an 7-3 run to move ahead 19-18.
However, the Wildcats scored seven of the set’s final nine points to win it 25-21. K-State posted a hitting percentage of .364, and Baka and Aliyah Carter each logged five kills.
“You’ve got to win three (sets), so it really doesn’t matter when you win them, but what you don’t want to do is, if you lose the first set, feel like it’s over,” Fritz said. “...I felt pretty good because I just felt like we were not bleeding points in any rotation. I felt like we were putting pressure on them defensively.”
The Wildcats took a 7-4 lead in the second set before a 5-0 Red Raiders run flipped it in their favor at 9-7. K-State eventually tied the match at 10-10, but fell behind 19-13 and got back within 19-16 before Texas Tech used a 6-2 spree to end the set.
The two teams traded leads back and forth through the third, with neither squad leading by more than three points. The Red Raiders led 23-20 before the Wildcats knotted it at 23-23.
However, Texas Tech took the last two points and a 2-1 lead in the match.
And then, Baka & Co. took over.
K-State jumped out to a 12-4 advantage in the fourth and just never looked back en route to a commanding win.
Fritz said there was no particular speech prior to the fourth set that inspired the team. Instead, her players simply started scoring points “in bunches,” which built up the energy and the confidence.
“Pretty good from the service line, and got pretty disruptive and were able to stretch the lead defensively in that one,” she said.
“If everyone just does their job, we have such good momentum and such good intensity,” said senior opposite hitter Haley Warner. “... At the beginning of the fifth set, I was like, ‘This is really how we play. This is how we want to play.’ It was just such huge momentum the entire game, and no one ever let up.”
The Wildcats and Red Raiders traded blows early in the fifth and sat tied at 6-6 before K-State used a 6-2 run to create some breathing room and take the win.
Aliyah Carter joined Baka in double figures with 13 kills, seven digs, three blocks and an ace. Warner had nine kills, six blocks and two digs. Sydney Bolding registered nine blocks and six kills, while Kadye Fernholz had seven blocks and four kills.
Freshman Shaylee Myers had four kills, all of which came in the fourth set.
Setter Loren Hinkle had 50 assists, 13 digs, two blocks and two aces. Libero Mackenzie Morris put up 36 digs and two aces.
The Wildcats hit .208 for the match while Texas Tech hit .133. K-State finished with 19 blocks.
“Nineteen blocks, man, that’s unbelievable,” Fritz said. “I thought it was just wonderful and I’m very, very proud of them. That’s as good as we’ve played all year, and to be able to do that at the end of the year feels great.”
The match was the final one in Bramlage Coliseum for Baka and Warner, who are each playing their last season of collegiate volleyball.
Baka, who joined the Wildcats this season after playing her first three seasons at St. Marys, has led K-State with 302 total kills so far this year.
“It’s only been a year, but I’ve loved it here every second,” she said. “Honestly, it feels like yesterday that I came here, but I’ve loved every second of it. We’re putting in the work every single day, and it’s always good when the work pays off.
Warner played three seasons at Florida before transferring to K-State ahead of the 2021 season. She used year extra year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic this year while pursuing a graduate degree.
“It’s been amazing,” she said of her time in Manhattan. “They, honestly, gave me a second shot. Before, my old school was the total opposite environment, so I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done. I’ve made some lifelong friends here. The fans have been so amazing, so supportive. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience.”
“It’s interesting in these times because sometimes, you get players like this that you only get to coach for a year or two, but we love them the same,” said an emotional Fritz. “The impact that they’ve had is exceptional. They are wonderful volleyball players, but maybe more importantly, they’re really exceptional people. They’re kind and thoughtful and good teammates. They gave us everything that they had in their time here.”
The Wildcats will wrap up their regular-season schedule with a road trip to Baylor and a 1 p.m. first serve on Saturday. The Bears (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) beat K-State 28-30, 29-27, 25-23, 25-23 in Manhattan on Oct. 22.