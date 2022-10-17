08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-1
Buy Now

Kansas State midfielder Adah Anderson heads the ball past a Missouri State defender during a scrimmage Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Caylee Thornhill scored an 81st-minute goal to lift Kansas State soccer to a 2-1 win over Oklahoma Sunday at Buser Family Park.

The Wildcats (6-8-2, 2-4-1 Big 12) tied the school record for wins in a season with the victory, and won their second conference game in a season for just the second time in program history.

Recommended for you