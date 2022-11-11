08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-3
Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini directs his team against Missouri State on Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer announced Wednesday that 12 incoming players had signed their national letters of intent to join the Wildcats on National Signing Day.

All 12 signees will be a part of the 2023 K-State squad following the departure of this season’s 11 seniors, the largest graduating class in program history.

