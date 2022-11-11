Kansas State soccer announced Wednesday that 12 incoming players had signed their national letters of intent to join the Wildcats on National Signing Day.
All 12 signees will be a part of the 2023 K-State squad following the departure of this season’s 11 seniors, the largest graduating class in program history.
“We are losing 11 players this year to graduation, so it was important we brought in a large class,” said head coach Mike Dibbini in a written statement. “The 2023 class brings in 12 players who are hard-working, skillful and competitive and will add depth at every position. In addition to their abilities on the field, they are quality people off the field and in the classroom and are great fits to our culture. They are great additions and will complement our talented group of returners. We look forward to them joining the K-State soccer family this upcoming fall, as we look to continue to move the program upward.”
The signing class included five in-state pickups: Alexis Morrison and Reece Walrod from Overland Park, Acacia Weis and Laney Reishus from Shawnee, and Lily Hendrickson from Olathe.
The other signees were Grace DeShetler from Frisco, Texas; Annie Mulder from Lincoln, Nebraska; Crosby Nicholson from Palm Harbor, Florida; Anna Pagano from St. Louis; Lily Patterson from Columbia, Missouri; Rilyn Rintoul from Apple Valley, Minnesota; and Jo Sees from Highlands Ridge, Colorado.
With its retooled roster, K-State will look to build upon this year’s first-ever appearance in the Big 12 Soccer Championship and its school-record-tying six victories.