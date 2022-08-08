The leader of a program that promotes safety on the farm and in rural areas is encouraging drivers to remain alert in areas where farm equipment is likely to be on the roads.

Tawnie Larson, the state’s coordinator of the Rollover Protection Structure (ROPS) program at Kansas State University, said accidents between vehicles and farm machinery is more likely to happen during planting and harvesting time because more equipment is likely to be on the roads.

Tags

Recommended for you