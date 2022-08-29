Junction City Xavion Felton (8) scores a touchdown during a home game on Nov. 5 at Junction City High School in Junction City, Kan. Felton and TJ Jones lead a strong pack of returners for the Blue Jays.
After hosting the second round of the playoffs last season, Junction City has high hopes to build off that with a good core returning this season.
“We got some good experience on the offensive line; that should help us in the run game and pass protection,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “We expect our defense to be good every year. All phases (seem good). Special teams looks really good right now. We want to be a solid all-around team. A team that cares for each other. Puts the hard hats on every day and comes out and goes to work.”
Last season the Blue Jays relied heavily on their defense because the offense was young , but Zimmerman expects improvement on that end this season.
The Blue Jays have veteran experience returning on offense as Xavion Felton will be returning at quarterback and TJ Jones will be returning at running back.
Jones was a big playmaker for Junction City last season until his season came to an end with an injury midway through the season.
“(Jones) is just such a good leader,” Zimmerman said. “He works really hard. Really expects a lot of himself.
Felton went through some growing pains as he developed into a quarterback last season, and Zimmerman said Felton has a strong arm and has really improved over the offseason.
“(Felton) had a good offseason,” Zimmerman said. “He is doing a really good job now. He just does not have year after yearn experience at quarterback. He is still learning kind of what I am looking forward to and what we see and reading the defender. It takes a little bit of time. He is much further ahead right now than he was a year ago, so we got all the confidence in him.”
Junction City won multiple games in the regular season by at least two possessions with a favorable schedule. This season features a more difficult schedule with some big-name programs in the state of Kansas, including Bishop Carroll, Dodge City, Hays and McPherson.
Hays is coming off a quarterfinal playoff appearance, and McPherson is coming off a semifinal playoff appearance.
That is on top of the Centennial League, which Zimmerman expects to be stronger this season.
“Our work is cut out in the Centennial League,” Zimmerman said. “Manhattan is really good. Washburn Rural is much improved, probably best team (the Junior Blues) have had for a long time, Topeka High is much improved, Emporia will be much improved by the time we get to them late in the year. The Centennial League is going to be really good.”
Zimmerman said he knows his team will need to bring its best every Friday night.
The excitement and energy to get back onto the field has been evident to Zimmerman in the fall practices.
“They are very excited; our kids have done a really good job the first couple of weeks,” Zimmerman said. “They have worked really hard. Great group of kids. Looks like the expectations have been raised. We have had our growing pains. We still have a lot of learning to do, but we are getting closer.”