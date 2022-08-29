Xavion Felton (8)
Junction City Xavion Felton (8) scores a touchdown during a home game on Nov. 5 at Junction City High School in Junction City, Kan. Felton and TJ Jones lead a strong pack of returners for the Blue Jays.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

After hosting the second round of the playoffs last season, Junction City has high hopes to build off that with a good core returning this season.

“We got some good experience on the offensive line; that should help us in the run game and pass protection,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “We expect our defense to be good every year. All phases (seem good). Special teams looks really good right now. We want to be a solid all-around team. A team that cares for each other. Puts the hard hats on every day and comes out and goes to work.”

