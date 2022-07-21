Geary Community Hospital has to seek other avenues to remain open through the end of the year after the Junction City Commission on Tuesday denied a $6.5 million funding request.
Commissioners declined to provide the request after city administrators gave them guidance on the difficult financial situation that city would be put in.
City manager Allen Dinkel said in the agenda memo that the city government isn't in position to provide the money.
“The city is recovering from a financial crisis that was caused by what turned out to be ‘bad’ decisions of the commission,” he said in the memo. “No one did it on purpose. It happened. The city then faced the challenge and took the steps towards recovery. We cannot afford to extend this process.”
The hospital is currently in a transition period as Stormont Vail Hospital prepares to take on the facility from the county and the hospital’s Board of Trustees.
The entities intend to close a contract at the end of the year that will allow Stormont Vail to take over operations at the hospital going forward. The contract will be closed if a number of conditions are met, one of which is Geary County funding $20 million in deferred maintenance and repair costs at the facility that were identified in 2021 by a third-party assessment.
Geary County officials also have to pay the end-of-year balance.
Attorney Peter Rombold, representing the hospital and the county, said officials expect it “to be sizable” because of operational deficits. He spoke about the dangers of the hospital closing prior to a takeover.
“Should that hospital close, the cost to reopen it is going to be cost prohibitive,” he said. “That hospital may not reopen if we can’t keep it open.”
Rombold said it would be possible for the county to completely finance the closing costs, but the interest would harm taxpayers.
“It’s not wise to completely finance this if other funds are available,” he said. “The extra interest expense incurred in doing it in that fashion (is) almost a 2-1 margin more expense going that route.”
The commission agreed with city administrators that it couldn’t provide that level of funding.
“I’m not going to risk the city’s money. Period,” commissioner Pat Landes said. Too many people did that before I came on the commission.”
Commissioner Ronna Larson mentioned the city government’s own debt problems that it’s overcoming. City administrators also mentioned upcoming projects that would require Junction City's attention.
“I’d hate for us to move back and not be able to continue what we’re doing right now,” she said.