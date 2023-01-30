After a 4-0 start, Junction City boys’ basketball lost three straight games. They were all close losses, as the combined margin of defeat was 12 points.
The Manhattan matchup on Jan. 6 was an opportunity for the Blue Jays to get a big win over their arch-rival. And it also could have very easily been a fourth straight loss.
Junction City was able to earn a 53-46 win over the Indians, and head coach Nick Perez said it would be determined the following game at home against Hayden. The Blue Jays were a little bit sloppy against the Wildcats, trailing at halftime before finding a way to win, 44-42.
“It got to a point where we got complacent,” Perez said. “We were up 10 at one point in the fourth quarter, and we started missing layups and we missed some free throws early (in the game) and late in the fourth quarter. That gave (Hayden) opportunities. We found a way to win, and that is what I told the guys in the locker room. Did we play our best? No. But we found a way to win.”
Perez added he likes where the program is at as he said four or six years ago when he first started at Junction City, that team might not have clawed out the victory.
The Blue Jays then defeated Emporia 52-39 on the road and Shawnee Mission South in the first game of Dodge City Tournament of Champions 50-35.
The Blue Jays then went up against undefeated Hutchinson in the second game of the Dodge City tournament, which served as a crucible in a 56-29 loss.
“If we would have shot the ball like we did against Derby; if we get a couple early against Hutch, I think we compete,” Perez said. “I don’t know if we win or not. I’d like to say we would, (but) I don’t know because they are a good basketball team. I will say, we got some good looks early; we just did not make them. We were 6-of-12 going into halftime from the free-throw line. If we just make four or five of those, it is a five-point game, not an 11-point game.”
Perez added that the players would want to play Hutchinson again as, “We did not give them our best shot offensively.”
Having a blowout loss, especially against a top team, can be useful for the future as Perez said the team got humbled a little bit.
“We were playing really well at the time,” Perez said. “Shawnee Mission South was good, and I thought we played well against them. And then you turn around and play a good Hutch team, and then you don’t play as well as you want. I felt like we played really good defensively. (Hutch) just made some shots and they had a guy that had never shot the ball – in pregame, he did not even warm up – and he bangs his first 3. It was just one of those things. Offensively, we were 10-for-39.”
The Blue Jays bounced back and defeated Derby 65-59 in their final game of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions.
“We were 10-2 last year, (and) now we are 9-4,” Perez said. “I think we are at a spot where people really didn’t think we would be at. I like where we are at. Just mentally, the way we are playing, (and) we do a good job of playing together.”
A 9-4 record is something that Perez sees as program progress.
“If you would have asked me this summer if we would be 9-4, I would have told you I don’t know,” Perez said. “It would be a crazy statement, but just the way the kids have jelled together and played for each other. I think that has helped out a ton.”
With Blue Valley Northwest (9-4), No. 6 in the state, on the road Tuesday next on the schedule, it gives Junction City a good matchup as both teams have won five of their last six games. And then the character of the Blue Jays will be shown against 3-11 Topeka at home on Friday.
“We just want to continue and deal with the next challenge,” Perez said. “It is going to be tough with Blue Valley Northwest. Then we get back into our league where we have an opportunity to be league champs. We are just going to take it one day and one game at a time. We just (want to) win out and let everything else take care of itself.”