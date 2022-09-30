featured Joyful JCHS employee singing his heart out on The Voice Staff reports Sep 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Justin Black is a paraeducator and church praise leader in Junction City who is competing on the new season of NBC’s “The Voice.” Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save He’s singing his heart out and making Junction City proud.Justin Aaron Black, a paraeducator at Junction City High School, is competing on the new season of NBC’s “The Voice.”Geary County school district officials this week announced that Black would appear on the show’s 22nd season, which started Sept. 19.“Congratulations,” they wrote in a social media post Wednesday. “Watch him on ‘The Voice’!”Black is an alumnus of Junction City High School. He’s also a praise and worship leader who sings gospel and R&B music.According to the fan website Idol Chatter, Black said his singing is inspired by his mother.“From the time I can remember to now, I’ve always had a tune,” he said, according to the site.Black hasn’t yet appeared on the first episodes, which are the blind auditions. He told friends on his Facebook account to keep watching.“I am so overwhelmed by the love and support of everyone,” he said. “Thank you so much. All I can say is keep watching.“I am so excited for everyone to see the journey that this has been with the blinds,” he continued.“The Voice” airs at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and streams on Peacock. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Justin Aaron Black Music Internet Idol Chatter Site R&b Singing Gospel Recommended for you Latest News RCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distribute Big Lakes hopes state committee helps reduce wait times for service Police board continues drafting questions for RCPD director applicants Police report for Sept. 30, 2022 Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings march on Review: Thou wilt have a perfectly OK time with the Bette-middling ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ K-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 years Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State shocks No. 6 Oklahoma in NormanAnne NielsenManhattan woman dies in car crashWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauRCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fightsLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsAnne NielsenNo. 1 Manhattan prevails against No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25K-State rolling out new license plate scanning tech to replace hanging parking permits Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Custodian, Lib Asst, Circ Supervisor Bulletin Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.